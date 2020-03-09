Iowa City man accused of stealing medical museum artifacts from UIHC

IOWA CITY — Months after he attempted to break into the Old Capitol Building an Iowa City man is back in jail, this time for stealing medical artifacts.

According to the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety, 30-year-old Alexander M. Torres was the suspect in a February 2020 burglary and theft from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic’s medical museum. Authorities said Torres had been spotted wearing a stolen UI School of Nursing cape or cloak that dated back to the 1900s.

Police executed a search warrant on Torres’ backpack on March 5 and found the stolen nursing cape, as well as a 1925 field hypodermic needle and a pain management kit. The cape was valued at $400 — $500 and the kit was valued at $500. Police also found a pry bar used to enter locked or secured buildings with Torres’ belongings.

Torres was arrested on October 1 when he was found attempting to enter the Old Capitol building on the UI campus. Torres had removed a door hinge and was trying to remove two others, authorities said. Police said Torres admitted to trying to enter the building — which houses the Old Capitol Museum — in order to take control of the building and steal documents inside.

In yet another incident, Torres was arrested for robbery on Sept. 16, when he entered a gas station and began taking items. When a clerk confronted him, Torres pulled out a metal baton and later reached for a knife, police said. Torres fled the gas station, but returned later for his bicycle. After the clerk chased Torres away, he was found by police hiding in a tree.

For his latest arrest, Torres faces charges of third-degree theft and possession of burglars tools, both aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com