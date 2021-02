CORALVILLE — A Tiffin man is accused of sexual abuse.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, on Jan. 9, 19-year-old Alexander B. Beckmann had sexual contact with a 12-year-old child.

Beckmann was arrested Thursday and faces two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child. Both offenses are class C felonies punishable by 10 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com