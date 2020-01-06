Iowa City woman faces burglary charge after assault inside home

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman faces a burglary charge after allegedly assaulting someone inside their home.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 3:23 p.m. Jan. 3, 20-year-old Ajahnay Allen drove past the alleged victim in the 1400 block of Sycamore Street in Iowa City. Police said Allen and the other person got into a verbal argument. Allen then followed the victim to their home and began yelling outside of the residence after the victim took refuge inside.

Police said Allen then kicked and damaged the screen door of the home and forced her way inside. Despite being told to leave several times, Allen remained inside the home and fought with the victim and other people inside. Police said the victim suffered injuries to their face, arms and chest.

When police arrived on scene, Allen resisted arrest, kicked a car and had to be taken to the ground. She now faces charges of first-degree burglary and interference with official acts.

