After stealing $5,000 worth of items from Dick's Sporting Goods, suspects lead authorities on 124 mph chase

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three women they suspect in a theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods Monday, followed by a high-speed chase.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, today at roughly noon the Cedar Rapids Police Department asked for an attempt to locate assistance following a theft of “an estimated $5,000 worth of merchandise” from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4601 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids, The police identified the vehicle as a black Ford Fusion with multiple occupants that was seen leaving east on Highway 100.

At 12:02 p.m., the suspected vehicle was observed by a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy near the intersection of Highway 13 and Cottage Grove Parkway. When the deputy attempted to stop the suspects, the vehicle did not stop, and a chase began, according to the release.

With vehicles in pursuit, the vehicle traveled south on Dows Road, east on Mount Vernon Road and then south on Highway 13. While pursuing the vehicle, authorities clocked the fleeing suspects at 124 mph, according to the release.

When the suspect vehicle collided with a construction sign in the area of Highway 30 and Cedar River Road, three black female occupants were observed, according to the release. Although they were under gunpoint from officers, the suspects did not relent, reversing behind the vehicle of deputies before traveling on Highway 30, entering Mount Vernon and Lisbon. The Mount Vernon Police Department then assisted in the pursuit.

Authorities then terminated the pursuit due to the high speeds and the reckless driving of the fleeing vehicle, according to the release. Authorities were able to identify the vehicle as a 2013 black Ford Fusion with an Illinois registration plate. The vehicle has front-end damage, according to the release.

This case remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.