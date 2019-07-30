Public Safety

Three men arrested after 'strong-arm robbery' at I-80 rest stop near Tiffin

Adam Smith, Jerry Chandler Jr. and Robert Chandler
Adam Smith, Jerry Chandler Jr. and Robert Chandler

JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said three men were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a strong-arm robbery at a rest stop on Interstate 80 near Tiffin.

According to a news release, deputies responded at 8:45 a.m. to the westbound Tiffin rest area on I-80, near mile marker 237.

Three men “restrained and forcibly took” the victims’ cash, the sheriff’s office said.

The people who were robbed were traveling through Iowa to get home to another state when they stopped at the rest area, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects — later identified as Adam Smith, 35, Robert Chandler, 40, and Jerry Chandler Jr., 48, all of Cincinnati — were westbound on I-80 near mile marker 211 when officers caught up to them and initiated a traffic stop.

The three were taken into custody. Each faces a charge of second-degree robbery.

Iowa City police spokesman Sgt. Derek Frank said investigators looked into the possibility the rest stop robbery was related to an armed robbery of an Iowa City convenience story early Tuesday, but determined there was no connection.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Iowa City convenience mart

Walker man accused of abusing autistic teen was city council member, substitute teacher

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers offering $50K reward in case of cousins abducted in Evansdale, murdered

Live coverage, day 4: Cody Brown manslaughter trial

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Sports betting licenses, rules approved for Iowa casinos for Aug. 15 kickoff

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends ouster of DHS chief Jerry Foxhoven

CRST awarded $15.5 million over competitor's alleged truck driver poaching

Michigan company to open car wash at Westdale site

Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids teen girl missing since July 4

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.