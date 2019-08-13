Numerous agencies stage active shooter drill on University of Iowa campus

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Fire Department might most commonly be associated with their big red and white fire engines, but on Tuesday they trained with a less recognizable piece of equipment: red and black bulletproof vests.

Iowa City firefighters added bulletproof vests collection of gear about six months ago, said Johnson Emergency Management Director Dave Wilson. The Johnson County Ambulance Service became the first known ambulance service in the area to be issued bulletproof vests two years ago, Wilson said. Both of those departments — along with multiple other law enforcement and first responder agencies — put those vest to use during an active shooter scenario at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

“The world has changed quite a bit,” said Iowa City Fire Deputy Chief Eric Nurnberg, of firefighters donning and training in bullet proof vests. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to adapt with the times ... People that get hurt in active shooter situations like these, they generally need help very quickly. We need to find a way to get them that help.”

More than just a typical active shooter drill, Tuesday’s training saw the integration of fire and emergency medical service personnel with police department, which is part of the rescue task force concept. The rescue task force concept, which is used across the country, involves armed police officers escorting fire or EMS personnel into the “warm zone” of where a shooting has taken place. A warm zone is an area that has been cleared by law enforcement, but has not been fully secured. Once inside the warm zone, the first responders locate, triage and extract shooting victims.

Wilson said Tuesday area departments have trained on the rescue task force concept individually, but never in a large scale operation.

“The value for us is really just taking an opportunity to hone those skills so that if something does happen where we have to introduce EMS and fire into a warm zone, that the people that are doing those jobs and normally used to sitting in a cold zone are comfortable going in with law enforcement,” he said. “They might hear gunfire in the distance within the building. They’re comfortable with that.”

The training kicked off around 9 a.m. with volunteers fleeing from the building. University of Iowa police arrived on the scene first, followed quickly by personnel from the other participating agencies, which included Iowa City police and fire, Coralville police and fire, North Liberty police and fire, UI Emergency Management and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. As the situation unfolded, teams of firefighters and paramedics entered the recreation facility protected by police officers. Volunteers acting a shooting victims were extracted from the building.

The scenario lasted about 30 minutes and was run twice. Wilson said he didn’t try to throw any curveballs into the training in order to allow the first responders to focus on the tactics they were practicing.

“We’re trying to crawl, walk and run,” Wilson said. “This is a new concept ... We’re just trying to do a full-scale exercise with all agencies.”

Tuesday’s training came on the heels of two deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, but has been in the works for about two years. Wilson said UI staff approached him about conducting training at the CRWC during a multiagency training exercise at the Iowa City Airport two years ago.

“They said, ‘We’re a highly populated area, we’d like to do something,’” Wilson said. “We jumped at the opportunity.”

Wilson said the CRWC was an ideal facility for the training because of it’s large footprint and complex layout. In the past, the university has hosted multiagency trainings at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Kinnick Stadium.

“This morning’s exercise was a great example of the partnerships that exist in Johnson County,” said Scott Beckner, Director of UI Public Safety. “We appreciate the opportunity to train with other area first responders as we all continue to enhance our preparedness and ability to respond to a potential violent incident.”

Nurnberg said the large scale training exercises allows the agencies to build trust with one another, see which aspects of their responses plans work and which need tweaking. The exercises entail “chaos and uncertainty” and participants learn how to adapt in those situations, he said.

“I most appreciate the opportunities to work with all of the other agencies that were involved,” Nurnberg said. “Whether (something like this) happens ni Iowa City or one of the smaller communities, none of us have the capacity to respond effectively to one of these incidents without the help from everyone.”

