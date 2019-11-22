Public Safety

Iowa City man sent inappropriate photos to Michigan minor, police say

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of sending inappropriate photos of himself to a minor in Michigan.

Aaron Justice Dicken, 25, has been charged after authorities say he sent photos with his penis exposed to the minor in April, according to Iowa City police criminal complaints.

In May, Iowa City police were contacted by the sheriff’s office in Oakland County, Mich., to help with the case involving the images being sent to the minor’s phone, according to the complaint. Police said detectives in Michigan received the phone from the minor’s mother and found photos of Dicken.

An Iowa City police detective reviewed the case report and evidence from Michigan authorities, and found two more images Dicken sent the minor, police said.

Dicken denied knowing anything about the images or who they were sent to, police said. However, police said evidence shows Dicken used a chat app to talk with the minor.

Dicken faces two counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former Aryan Brotherhood member implicated in the death of Chris Bagley sentenced to 18 years on firearms and drugs

Wiggins to serve as acting chief justice

Favor for brother means 2 years in prison for Idaho man

Execution for Iowa mass killer Dustin Honken on hold

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion City Council delays vote on library funding

Former Collins employee sues over sexual harassment and assault

Tempers flare between Hogg, Vanorny and others during Cedar Rapids Council discussion on Cargill rail yard

Teamsters to host 6 Democratic candidates in Cedar Rapids

Pete Buttigieg scores Iowa endorsements following Democratic presidential debate

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.