Iowa City man sent inappropriate photos to Michigan minor, police say

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of sending inappropriate photos of himself to a minor in Michigan.

Aaron Justice Dicken, 25, has been charged after authorities say he sent photos with his penis exposed to the minor in April, according to Iowa City police criminal complaints.

In May, Iowa City police were contacted by the sheriff’s office in Oakland County, Mich., to help with the case involving the images being sent to the minor’s phone, according to the complaint. Police said detectives in Michigan received the phone from the minor’s mother and found photos of Dicken.

An Iowa City police detective reviewed the case report and evidence from Michigan authorities, and found two more images Dicken sent the minor, police said.

Dicken denied knowing anything about the images or who they were sent to, police said. However, police said evidence shows Dicken used a chat app to talk with the minor.

Dicken faces two counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

