7-year-old boy dies after run over in Iowa school parking lot

WOODWARD, Iowa — A 7-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Iowa school parking lot, authorities there said.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Woodward-Granger High School in Dallas County, Des Moines station WHO-TV reported. The Iowa State Patrol said the child walked into the path of the vehicle and was run over.

Medics and Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the child dead at the scene.

Officials had not released the names of the child or the 47-year-old driver from Perry by Tuesday morning.

A letter sent to parents by Woodward-Granger Superintendent Matt Adams said the child was a second-grader and that a grief response team will be available to students and staff this week.

