Judge sentences Mechanicsville man to probation for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 15-year-old girl Tuesday said she felt “broken, dirty and alone,” last April after a 23-year-old Mechanicsville man, who she considered a family friend, a “brotherly-type,” sexually abused her in three different incidents.

The girl, who was 14 when the abuse happened, in her victim impact statement, said she wanted to throw away the clothes she had on that night, and continued to feel dirty after an hour in the bathtub. She was “hurt by someone I trusted.” And she felt like it was her fault.

The girl didn’t ask that Jeremy Junge be sentenced to prison but she did ask for this not to happen to anybody else and she asked for an apology from Junge. She wanted him to acknowledge her pain and what she has gone through but realizes “that probably won’t happen, so I will forgive him” in order to move forward.

Junge didn’t apologize. He told the judge he didn’t know why the “allegations” were made but said he accepted the jury’s verdict. He also asked for a deferred judgment and probation.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner said it was “difficult decision” but couldn’t in “good conscious” give Junge, convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, a deferred judgment, which would expunge the felony conviction from his record if he successfully completed probation. Turner, instead suspended the 10 year prison term and sentenced him to five years probation.

Junge also must be on the sex offender registry for life and have to serve a special lifetime parole because this is a sex offense.

The girl testified at the December trial that Junge, who was a “brotherly-type” to her, inappropriately touched her twice and sexually abused her in April 2018 during three different incidents. Junge was friends with her brother and the abuse happened at her brother’s home when she stayed over on weekends to spend time with her niece.

The girl said she had never been “uncomfortable” with Junge before these incidents. He would sometimes sit next to her and put his arms around her but the physical contact didn’t go beyond that, she testified.

During the trial, a sexual assault nurse examiner said the girl’s injury was consistent with sexual abuse.

Junge took the stand and denied the incidents happened.

