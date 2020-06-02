Public Safety

64-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on collision in Linn County

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
A Linn County Sheriff’s Office squad car. (file photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 64-year-old man was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a head-on collision at County Home Road and North Center Point Road in Linn County.

Morgan Martin, 19, was driving a Volvo passenger car west on County Home Road when the vehicle collided head-on with an eastbound Kia SUV driven by Lonnie Clark, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Clark was not wearing a seat belt. He was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Martin was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle. She refused treatment at the scene, deputies said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

A peaceful protest and a Coralville curfew keeps calm in Johnson County

Iowa City police looking for suspicious man who approached girl

Arson and a Molotov cocktail - police investigating two incidents of property damage

Motorcycle vs. semi wreck kills one on I-380, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judge's ruling on Iowa sex education funding appealed by governor's office

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for June 2: C.R. Parks & Recreation announce launch of Rollin' Recmobile

Election results: Iowa primary 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, June 2

Coralville crowd turns violent early Monday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.