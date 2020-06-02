64-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on collision in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 64-year-old man was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a head-on collision at County Home Road and North Center Point Road in Linn County.

Morgan Martin, 19, was driving a Volvo passenger car west on County Home Road when the vehicle collided head-on with an eastbound Kia SUV driven by Lonnie Clark, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Clark was not wearing a seat belt. He was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Martin was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle. She refused treatment at the scene, deputies said.

