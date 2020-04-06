61-year-old man accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old girl in NE Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a 61-year-old Homestead man last week after a nine-year-old girl told investigators he had sexually abused her multiple times over the course of several years.

According to the criminal complaint, Stewart J. Reynolds faces five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child.

Investigators say the abuse took place multiple times between July 2016 and November 2019 in northeast Cedar Rapids.

When questioned, investigators said Reynolds denied the acts at first, then later indicated “he was not saying it didn’t happen, but he didn’t remember,” the complaint states.

A warrant was issued for Reynolds’ arrest on March 26. He was taken into custody Thursday. He is being held at Linn County Jail on a $130,000 bond.

