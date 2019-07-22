4 officers injured while chasing, arresting Cedar Rapids man with active warrants

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man injured four officers when he tried to flee while being served with arrest warrants, police said.

Police said they attempted to arrest Michael A. Lafond Sanfratello, 26, on Saturday near 450 Fifth St. SE, when he fled on foot.

Officers pursued Sanfratello through the downtown.

He eventually was apprehended near the Ground Transportation Center, 425 Second St. SE. He was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital after complaining of injuries.

While at the hospital, Sanfratello attempted to escape and resisted efforts to subdue him, police said.

Four officers were injured during the incident, the complaints said. No information is available on the extent of those injuries.

Sanfratello faces four counts of interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com