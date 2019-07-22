Public Safety

4 officers injured while chasing, arresting Cedar Rapids man with active warrants

Michael A. Lafond Sanfratello
Michael A. Lafond Sanfratello

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man injured four officers when he tried to flee while being served with arrest warrants, police said.

Police said they attempted to arrest Michael A. Lafond Sanfratello, 26, on Saturday near 450 Fifth St. SE, when he fled on foot.

Officers pursued Sanfratello through the downtown.

He eventually was apprehended near the Ground Transportation Center, 425 Second St. SE. He was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital after complaining of injuries.

While at the hospital, Sanfratello attempted to escape and resisted efforts to subdue him, police said.

Four officers were injured during the incident, the complaints said. No information is available on the extent of those injuries.

Sanfratello faces four counts of interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Authorities continue search for swimmer presumed drowned at Palisades-Keplar State Park

Iowa City Animal Services looking for dog that bit woman

Social media page leads to drug arrest for North Liberty man

Central City man convicted of killing friend dies while serving 30 years

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former mayoral candidate Jorel Robinson to run for Cedar Rapids City Council

Iowa's Tom Miller: Data breach 'astonishing'; Equifax to pay up to $700 million

Smoking crackdown riles some at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown

Iowa Division of Workers' Compensation launches new online filing system

Sen. Warren, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez demand Shopko owner pay severance to ex-employees

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.