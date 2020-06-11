33-year-old woman allegedly stole truck from dealership in southwest Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman last week after she was allegedly spotted driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from a used car dealership in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, officers observed a red and tan Ford F150 traveling southbound on 15th Street from Mount Vernon Road SE at 6:30 p.m. on June 5.

Police said the vehicle matched the description of one that was reported stolen the day before from CarHop at 1808 16th Avenue SW.

Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Third Street SE, police said, and the driver was identified as Shannel A. Mayfield-Knox, of Cedar Rapids. Police also determined Mayfield-Knox’s license had been barred on Jan. 20.

She allegedly admitted to officers that she had taken the vehicle from the CarHop parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.

Mayfield-Knox faces charged of first-degree theft and driving while barred.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com