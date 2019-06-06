28 Union Pacific cars and two engines derail Thursday morning near Stanwood

A Union Pacific train derailment near Stanwood in Cedar County Thursday morning blocked Highway 38, just north of Highway 30, for several hours.

Authorities said the derailment occurred just after 5 a.m.

According to Tim Malott, Director of the Cedar County Emergency Management Agency, 28 Union Pacific cars and two engines derailed. The cars, he said, were carrying “a whole lot of coal,” much of which was spilled when the cars came off the tracks.

No one was injured, Malott said.

A town of about 660 residents and approximately one square mile in size, Malott said the derailment cut off most of the eastbound roads in Stanton.

“The problem was when the cars derailed, all the cars behind the derailment were stuck blocking the railroad crossings,” he said. All four of the town’s railroad crossing were blocked, according to Malott, and as a result, “County Road 138 — a gravel road — became the only way to get out of Stanwood to the east.”

Calls and emails to the Union Pacific spokesperson for Iowa and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office went unanswered Thursday afternoon.

Malott said both rails are closed and Union Pacific crews remain at the site of the derailment clearing the wreckage and cleaning up the coal spill.

“They’re probably going to be out there around the clock until it’s cleaned up,” he said.

