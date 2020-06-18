20-year-old shot and killed, Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide

Police are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning in northeast Cedar Rapids left one person dead.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at about 5:10 a.m. to a residence in the 1000 block of Regent Street NE. Police said callers reported a fight followed by gunshots.

When they arrived, police found a 20-year-old man inside the residence. The man had been shot at least once in the upper body, according to the police department.

Police said the man was rushed to UnityPoint — St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have withheld the man’s identity pending notification of the family.

Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators said there was a large party inside the residence. A fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

An active homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Tipsters can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Please reference case #2020-08242.

