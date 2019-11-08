2 women charged with stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from multiple Linn County stores

Cedar Rapids Police arrested two women Thursday after they allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from multiple stores and led police on a high-speed chase.

According to the criminal complaint, Jada L. Jones-Price, 24, of Davenport, and Malena C. McCray, 18, of Rock Island, Ill., each face charges of second-degree theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and McCray faces an additional charge of attempt to elude.

The criminal complaint states a juvenile was also involved in the theft, but gives no other information.

Police said the charges stem from a series of thefts that occurred Thursday from J.C. Penney, TJ Maxx and Old Navy.

According to the complaint, the trio was seen at the J.C. Penney, at 2400 Edgewood Road SW, stealing “a substantial amount of merchandise valued in excess of $1,500.”

When confronted by police officers, the complaint states the trio fled, leading officers “on a dangerous high-speed chase on I-380 at speeds exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 25 mph that ended in Solon.”

The complaint states officers found more than $2,000 worth of merchandise in the vehicle belonging to J.C. Penney’s, as well as merchandise from TJ Maxx and Old Navy.

