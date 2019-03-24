2 shot at Woody's Show Club lot

Two people were shot Sunday morning in the parking lot of Woody’s Show Club.
Cedar Rapids police responded to a call at approximately 4:20 a.m. March 24, for shots fired there. When authorities arrived, they discovered two victims with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe this was not a random incident and they are continuing to investigate.
