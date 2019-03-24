Public Safety

2 shot at Woody's Show Club lot

FILE PHOTO: Cedar Rapids Police officers investigate a shooting at Woody’s Show Club Monday, April 16, 2012 in Cedar Rapids. (Gazette photo)
The Gazette

Two people were shot Sunday morning in the parking lot of Woody’s Show Club.

Cedar Rapids police responded to a call at approximately 4:20 a.m. March 24, for shots fired there. When authorities arrived, they discovered two victims with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe this was not a random incident and they are continuing to investigate.

