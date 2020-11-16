2 Iowa inmates die; deaths attributed to COVID-19

DES MOINES — Officials with the state Department of Corrections announced Monday that two prison inmates have died, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

Jonathan William Strain, 59, was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Monday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the department. He had been transported there recently from the Anamosa State Penitentiary because of declining health.

Strain had been serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree sex abuse in O’Brien County. His sentence began on Nov. 3, 2010.

Also, state corrections officials reported Gene Edward Dryer, 72, was pronounced dead.

Dryer was transported from the Clarinda Correctional Facility to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City last week when medical staff noticed his condition beginning to worsen. He died about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Dryer had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree kidnapping conviction in Dubuque County. His sentence began May 3, 1994.