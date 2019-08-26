Public Safety

2 injured in Monday morning crash involving school bus near Walford

FILE PHOTO: Students board school buses for the ride home in a parking lot on the College Community School District campus Tuesday, March 27, 2012, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Two people were injured Monday morning on Highway 151 near Walford when a school bus failed to yield and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The school bus was on a route for College Community School District in Cedar Rapids, district spokesman Steve Doser said. There were no students on the bus at the time of the collision.

Friday was the first day of school for the College Community.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Shauna Whitaker, of Ely, was operating the school bus, and attempting to turn south on Highway 151 from Wright Brothers Boulevard, when she failed to yield for northbound traffic and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle, driven by 72-year-old Sharon Varo, of Cedar Rapids, struck the bus as it pulled on the highway. Both vehicles, deputies said, came to rest on the highway.

Whitaker and Varo were both taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Whitaker was cited for failing to yield and causing the wreck.

Other school buses were available to pick up students on Whitaker’s route, Doser said.

