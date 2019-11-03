Public Safety

2 die in crash south of Amana

Patrol says driver lost control on icy bridge

An Iowa State Patrol squad car. (Gazette file photo)
Gazette staff

Two people died Saturday morning after a pickup truck lost control on an icy bridge south of Amana and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pickup driver, Bradford J. Stiles, 62, of Iowa City, and the SUV driver, Lydia Louise Schirmer, 35, of Williamsburg, were killed.

About 8:43 a.m., Bradford was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Highway 151 when it lost control on the frosty bridge over the Iowa River, according to the patrol. The truck veered across the centerline and struck head-on a Honda CRV driven by Schirmer.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol reported.

The crash remained under investigation by the patrol, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Amana Fire Department.

