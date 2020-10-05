Public Safety

2 die after vehicles collide with semi in Linn County

Emergency responders at the scene of a three-vehicle fatal collision on Covington Road, north of Gibney Road. (Linn County Sheriff’s Office photo)
Two people died when their vehicles collided with a semi Monday afternoon just west of Cedar Rapids and south of Palo.

Deputies who responded to the accident on Covington Road north of Gibney Road at around 2:30 p.m. found the semi engulfed in flames after it, a truck and a car collided, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The drivers of the truck and car, who did not have passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was pulled from the cab by people passing the scene and flown to an area hospital by Air Care.

Names are being withheld pending notification of families.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

