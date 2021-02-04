18-year-old faces up to 20 years for carjackings

CEDAR RAPIDS — An 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man, previously convicted of two carjackings at 15, pleaded to amended charges Thursday in a third carjacking from last summer.

Tywun Moore, originally charged with first-degree robbery, pleaded in writing, as allowed by the court during the pandemic in felony cases, to aiding and abetting first-degree theft. He is accused of helping another teen, Royal Jones, 17, rob Tyran Funches at gunpoint and demand “everything” he had on Aug. 7 at 30 Four Oaks Dr. SW in Cedar Rapids.

When Funches resisted, Jones struck the back of his head with the firearm before the teens stole his vehicle.

Jones pleaded to second-degree robbery and going armed with intent.

Last month, 6th Judicial District Judge Mary Chichelly gave Jones a deferred judgment and three years’ probation.

Moore faces up to 10 years in the August robbery and also faces 10 years in the carjackings from 2018 because he was on probation at this robbery and his probation was revoked.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said he will ask the sentencing judge to run both sentences consecutively for 20 years in prison.

Shawn Fitzgerald, Moore’s lawyer, will ask for concurrent sentences for a total of 10 years in prison, according to the plea agreement. Moore will not argue for a suspended sentence or deferred judgment, which also is a condition of the plea.

Moore’s sentencing hasn’t been set at this time.

