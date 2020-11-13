18-year-old Cedar Rapids man convicted in third carjacking

CEDAR RAPIDS — An 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man, who was on probation for two armed carjackings he committed at age 15, was convicted Thursday of a third armed carjacking.

Tywun Moore, originally charged with first-degree robbery, pleaded guilty in Linn County District Court to second-degree robbery.

He and his co-defendant, Royal Jones, 17, held Tyran Funches at gunpoint and demanded that he give them “everything” Aug. 7, according to a criminal complaint.

When Fuches resisted, Jones struck him in the back of the head with a firearm. Moore and Jones attempted to steal Fuches’ cellphone and then stole his vehicle.

Jones is charged with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). His plea hearing was reset to Nov. 12.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said he will ask a judge to sentence Moore to 10 years on the August robbery; revoke his probation in the previous case and sentence him to 10 years; and run both sentences consecutively for 20 years in prison.

The defense can ask for concurrent sentences for a total of 10 years in prison.

Moore, as a 15-year-old was convicted in 2018 for two counts of first-degree robbery. The case was waived to adult court, where he was convicted as a youthful offender. Moore was sent to the Iowa State Training School for Boys until he turned 18. He was released in May and sentenced to probation.

In that case, Moore, armed with a handgun, threatened a woman in her vehicle in the east-side Walmart parking lot, according to a criminal complaint. When she refused to give him money, he threatened her with “what appeared to be a handgun,” and then stole her vehicle. Her vehicle was later found disabled in Hiawatha.

The same day, Moore approached another woman as she was getting into her vehicle in the same parking lot and stole her purse and vehicle, the complaint showed.

Moore was later arrested in the stolen vehicle in Davenport.

