15-year-old shot early Saturday in Cedar Rapids

A 15-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound showed up at a hospital early Saturday, shortly after police were called to the 2200 block of C Street SW regarding a shots fired incident.

Cedar Rapids police responded about 3:48 a.m. and discovered shell casings at this location and some property damage. A short time later, officers were dispatched to St. Luke’s Hospital in reference to the juvenile with a gunshot injury. Police didn't identify whether the juvenile was male or female. No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.

