Public Safety

15-year-old shot early Saturday in Cedar Rapids

Juvenile had a non-life threatening gunshot injury

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)

A 15-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound showed up at a hospital early Saturday, shortly after police were called to the 2200 block of C Street SW regarding a shots fired incident.

Cedar Rapids police responded about 3:48 a.m. and discovered shell casings at this location and some property damage. A short time later, officers were dispatched to St. Luke’s Hospital in reference to the juvenile with a gunshot injury. Police didn't identify whether the juvenile was male or female.   No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints West Des Moines lawyer to Iowa Supreme Court

12 years in prison for Cedar Rapids man who sold meth

Alabama man sentenced to 8 months for selling heroin in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids man test-drives Chevy Impala and tries to keep it, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What does it mean to be furloughed in Iowa? Here's everything you need to know

Don't delete public records

Gazette Weekend News Update, April 4 and 5

University of Iowa Health Care debuts 'virtual hospital' for COVID-19 patients

Iowa universities deal with pros and pitfalls of online learning brought on by COVID-19

Trending