15-year-old to face charges in Washington High School fight

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police say at least one juvenile will faces charges in Friday’s fight in a hallway in Washington High School that involved an estimated 10 to 20 individuals.

According to a notice that was sent to Washington parents Friday from the Cedar Rapids Community School District, approximately six Washington students were involved in the brawl.

The other participants, according to public safety spokesman Greg Buelow, were either students from other schools or juveniles not attending school.

Buelow said it is believed a Washington student who may have arranged the fight let the other participants into the school building. No major injuries were reported to the police, Buelow said.

So far, one 15-year-old will be charged with disorderly conduct and rioting, Buelow said, as investigators believe he instigated the fight and assisted the non-Washington juveniles in getting into the school.

Several others are likely to face charges of disorderly conduct, rioting and trespassing as the week progresses, Buelow added.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called to the school at about 12:15 p.m. for the fight.

The notice from the school district said that, “Staff members and administrators acted swiftly to address the physical altercation and the Cedar Rapids Police Department was also engaged to assist.”

Multiple arrests were made Friday, according to the school district.

Many students witnessed the incident, and a widely circulated video post of the fight has been deleted.

“This incident occurred between six students in a high school which proudly serves nearly 1,400 students,” the school said.

Buelow said the Washington school resource officer and school administrators since have reviewed the school’s video surveillance footage and are working to determine the other responsible individuals.

