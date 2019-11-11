14-year-old girl facing felony charges after Cedar Rapids police nab her in stolen vehicle

A 14-year-old girl faces charges of felony theft and eluding police after officers allegedly caught her early Sunday morning driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. near Fourth Street SW and Eighth Avenue SW, but the vehicle did not stop.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control near L Street SW and Wilson Avenue SW.

Police said the girl then bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run, but was apprehended.

Police said the girl faces two felony charges — theft and attempting to elude police, plus other traffic violations.

