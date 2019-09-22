13-year-old robbed at knifepoint in NW Cedar Rapids Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS — A male teenager was arrested Tuesday after robbing a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in Cedar Rapids.

Muzuri Yenge, 16, was one of two individuals who robbed the girl at knifepoint, taking her cellphone in the 1300 block of Hinkley Avenue NW, and fleeing in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers found the vehicle soon after and Yenge proceeded to lead officers on a foot chase when an officer approached the vehicle.

The cellphone was recovered.

Officers also found a knife in the Yenge’s vehicle that was believed to have been used in the offense.

Yenge has been charged with first-degree robbery and interference with official acts. The robbery charge is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

