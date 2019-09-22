Public Safety

13-year-old robbed at knifepoint in NW Cedar Rapids Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS — A male teenager was arrested Tuesday after robbing a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in Cedar Rapids.

Muzuri Yenge, 16, was one of two individuals who robbed the girl at knifepoint, taking her cellphone in the 1300 block of Hinkley Avenue NW, and fleeing in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers found the vehicle soon after and Yenge proceeded to lead officers on a foot chase when an officer approached the vehicle.

The cellphone was recovered.

Officers also found a knife in the Yenge’s vehicle that was believed to have been used in the offense.

Yenge has been charged with first-degree robbery and interference with official acts. The robbery charge is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa officials: Anamosa prison staffer assaulted by inmate

Cedar Rapids custodian pleads not guilty to sex abuse of 13-year-old girl

Cedar Rapids school custodian accused in sexual abuse of teen

Tipton woman found guilty in 1992 slaying

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa reopens inquiry into abuse of Hawkeye Marching Band

LGBTQ presidential forum: Watch the replay

Warren passes Biden, takes the lead in Iowa poll

All eyes on steak fry: Democrats picnic with 17 presidential candidates in Des Moines

There's a new wave of women in construction

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.