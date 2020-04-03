12 years in prison for Cedar Rapids man who sold meth

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in federal prison.

Kasey Konzem, 47, pleaded guilty last July to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Evidence at sentencing showed Konzem would help set up drug transactions and went on trips to California to bring back drugs to Iowa. He also was put in charge of watching a trailer holding stolen property and 10 pounds of meth.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams pointed out Konzem also introduced another co-conspirator, Johnathan Toomer, to his California drug connection in 2017.

And Konzem, he said, provided funds for the meth brought back to Cedar Rapids and made money transfers as part of the conspiracy.

Toomer previously was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Konzem, during sentencing, apologized for the “problems and pain he caused” and apologized to his mother.

His “underlying” issue, he said, is addiction, and he plans to take advantage of every program available while in prison.

Williams denied a request for less prison time from Konzem’s lawyer, citing Konzem’s role in the drug distribution operation. Konzem was responsible for distributing 226 grams of ice methamphetamine.

Williams said he did see a connection between Konzem’s drug use and some of his criminal record, which includes 11 convictions for thefts, domestic abuse, burglary and drugs.

Williams noted, too, that Konzem has a poor work history and owes nearly $80,000 in child support.

He sentenced Konzem to 140 months in prison, which will run consecutively to a California court sentence.

Konzem also was ordered to have substance abuse treatment while in prison and serve five years on supervised releaseafter prison.

