100 block of East Burlington in Iowa City remains closed through Tuesday after Hieronymus Square fire

The Gazette
Crews work to disassemble the fire damaged top floors of the Hieronymus Square construction site on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Madison Arnold, the Gazette)
Crews work to disassemble the fire damaged top floors of the Hieronymus Square construction site on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Madison Arnold, the Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The 100 block of East Burlington Street is expected to remain closed into Tuesday night, which will have an impact on downtown commutes.

According to an Iowa City news release, floors damaged by a fire last Tuesday at the Hieronymus Square construction site on East Burlington Street are being torn down, and the site is being cleared. Crews worked through the weekend, but the timeline to complete the cleanup was extended to Tuesday.

The city said traffic will be detoured onto Dubuque, Court and Clinton streets while the block is closed. Reopening is dependent on weather, according to the city.

Blaze heavily damages Hieronymus Square construction site, closes nearby areas in Iowa City

IOWA CITY - A crane operator unable to get down from his rig waited for nearly two hours as emergency crews battled a fire raging below at the multimillion dollar Hieronymus Square development Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa City Fire Department said the blaze was caused by a space heater being used to warm a third-floor room that held subfloor adhesives, which are combustible.

