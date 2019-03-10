100 block of East Burlington in Iowa City remains closed through Tuesday after Hieronymus Square fire

IOWA CITY — The 100 block of East Burlington Street is expected to remain closed into Tuesday night, which will have an impact on downtown commutes.

According to an Iowa City news release, floors damaged by a fire last Tuesday at the Hieronymus Square construction site on East Burlington Street are being torn down, and the site is being cleared. Crews worked through the weekend, but the timeline to complete the cleanup was extended to Tuesday.

The city said traffic will be detoured onto Dubuque, Court and Clinton streets while the block is closed. Reopening is dependent on weather, according to the city.

The Iowa City Fire Department said the blaze was caused by a space heater being used to warm a third-floor room that held subfloor adhesives, which are combustible.