1 killed, 1 injured in semi crash in Clayton County#xa0;

One person was killed and another was injured Thursday morning after two semi-trucks collided near Farmersburg in Clayton County.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said one semi was heading north on Highway 13 just before 9 a.m., when it collided with a second semi that was headed east on Highway 52.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash, Dinkla said. The other driver was injured. No names have been released.

Dinkla said one semi was carrying car batteries, while the other was hauling milk.

According to the state patrol said Highway 52 was closed at Highway 13 due to the crash, and Linn County Hazmat was called to the scene.