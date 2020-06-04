Live coverage: Protests in Iowa City, prayer gathering in Cedar Rapids

Gazette reporters are out Thursday night covering gatherings in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. Follow their live coverage below from Twitter. 

Michaela Ramm is in Iowa City, where protesters clashed with law enforcement officers Wednesday night. Grace King is in Cedar Rapids, where people are gathering in prayer at May's Island. 

 

 

