Ashley Hinson endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List Candidate Fund

Legislator from Marion is among three seeking Republican nomination in 1st Congressional District

Ashley Hinson speaks during a campaign event for local Republican candidates in October 2016 at Aurora Coffee Company in Marion. Hinson, R-Marion, is seeking the GOP nomination in the 1st Congressional District. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, who is seeking to represent northeast Iowa in the U.S. House, has been endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony List Candidate Fund.

The SBA List, which has more than three-quarters of a million members, supports candidates committed to ending abortion and promoting laws that save lives.

The SBA List described Hinson as “a passionate advocate for families and children.”

“Her strong pro-life voting record in the state Legislature gives us confidence that she will stand up for life in Washington,” said former Colorado U.S. Rep. Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List’s vice president of government affairs.

“In addition to supporting legislation to protect unborn children when their heartbeat can be detected, Ashley backed efforts to stop taxpayer funding of abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood and end cruel late-term abortions more than halfway through pregnancy.”

The endorsement comes with direct political action committee support, a spokeswoman said. SBA List also has an independent expenditure arm, Women Speak Out PAC.

Hinson is a second-term representative who leads the House Transportation Committee and serves on the Judiciary, State Government and Appropriations committees. A former anchor of a television morning news show that reached much of the 20-county 1st Congressional District, Hinson and her husband have two sons.

In addition to Hinson, Thomas Hansen of rural Decorah and Darren White of Bellevue are seeking the GOP nomination. The winner of the GOP primary will face Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat from Dubuque.

