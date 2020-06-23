Joe Biden to keynote Iowa Democrats' Hall of Fame online event in July

DES MOINES — Joe Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic candidate for president, will deliver the keynote address during the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual Hall of Fame event.

This year’s event is scheduled for July 26, and will be held online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s event, held in Cedar Rapids, featured 19 Democratic presidential candidates — but not Biden, who instead visited Iowa just a couple of days later.

“Iowa Democrats are honored to have Vice President Joe Biden join us in celebrating the grassroots work and energy that’s going to turn our state blue in November,” Mark Smith, state party chairman, said in a news release.

“Our work to elect Democrats up and down the ticket has never been more important. The Hall of Fame is a great opportunity for us to celebrate our progress and recommit to the fight for our values. Democrats in all 99 counties are fired up and ready to send Joe Biden to the White House and restore dignity and morality to the highest office in the land.”

Inductees and additional speakers will be announced at a later date, the state party said.

Attendance requires a $35 virtual ticket, which can be purchased at https://bit.ly/31bX9vj.

Biden faces Republican President Donald Trump in this fall’s general election. In a state that Trump won by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, two recent polls on the 2020 race in Iowa show Trump with a narrow lead, within the polls’ margins for error.