CEDAR RAPIDS — CEDAR RAPIDS – Visiting Iowa would help President Donald Trump to understand the full extent of the damage an inland hurricane caused and the ongoing recovery efforts in communities across the state, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday morning.

Since Grassley spoke to The Gazette, President Donald Trump told reporters he had approved Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a disaster declaration and might make a “surprise” visit later today to Iowa, which sustained at least $4 billion in damage from a derecho with winds clocked in excess of 140 miles per hour Aug. 10.

“I just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible windstorm ... really did a lot of damage,” the president said, according to CNN.

There was no confirmation of either report at whitehouse.gov.

The president may visit today, according to a Bloomberg News report. Bloomberg also reported Trump had approved Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a major disaster declaration to help the state recovers from the storm that caused at least $4 billion in damages.

The damage he saw while touring the state in recent days is unlike anything he’s previously seen, Grassley told The Gazette Monday.

“The widespread electrical and communication outages, such damage to crops that I may have seen in a very isolated area in the past, but never from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River,” he said.

Whether or not the president visits, Grassley believes the Trump administration is well-aware of the damage and Iowans’ needs. He and other Iowa leaders had in-person discussions about the situation with Vice President Mike Pence, who was in Iowa Thursday, and have been in contact with the president and his staff.

Grassley exchanged text messages with the president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Sunday evening regarding Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a major disaster declaration.

“He said he would do what he could to move it along,” Grassley said. Separately, Reynolds said she was hoping for Trump’s approval of the request “within the day.”

Reynolds submitted the request for an expedited federal disaster declaration Sunday. According to the application, last week’s a derecho caused nearly $4 billion in damage — including $3.77 billion in crop damage in 36 counties. Three deaths, including that of a Solon bicyclist who was caught in the storm that included winds clocked at 140 miles per hour, are attributed to the storm.

Private utilities sustained about $100 million in damage and are still working to restore electricity to Iowans, who have been without power for a week. More than 8,200 homes sustained nearly $83 million in damages. Reynolds said there are more than $45 million in public assistance needs for Iowans caught in the storm’s path.

It also will help that FEMA Director Peter Gaynor will be in Iowa to meet with Reynolds and other officials to get a firsthand view of the damage, Grassley said.

Grassley and the five other members of the Iowa congressional delegation sent a joint letter of support for the major disaster declaration to the president.

