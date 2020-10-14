ELECTION 2020

Watch live: President Trump holds rally in Des Moines at 6 p.m.

04:38PM | Wed, October 14, 2020

Watch live: President Trump holds rally in Des Moines at 6 p.m.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally Tuesday at the airport in Johnstown, Pa. The president will be in
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally Tuesday at the airport in Johnstown, Pa. The president will be in Des Moines on Wednesday to hold a similar rally at that city's airport — even as Iowa experiences a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations. (John Rucosky/Tribune-Democrat via AP)

President Donald Trump will be in Des Moines on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. rally outside the airport. Watch Trump's rally live in the video player above starting at 6 p.m.

Trump's appearance comes after his infection with COVID-19 caused a temporary stop to his campaigning, including his rallies, which he resumed this week.

The Make America Great Again Rally is set for 6 p.m. at the Des Moines International Airport.

The White House also announced Wednesday that Dan Gable, a lifelong Iowan and an amateur wrestling icon as a competitor and coach, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Trump’s office sent a letter to Gable via email Tuesday night to inform him of the honor. It is presented to individuals who, among other things, have made cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Gable, a Waterloo native, was a three-time high school wrestling state champion, a two-time NCAA champion at Iowa State, and a 1972 Olympic gold medalist for the United States. He coached the University of Iowa’s wrestling team to 15 NCAA team championships and 21 Big Ten titles from 1976 to 1997, and has remained an activist and ambassador for wrestling.

