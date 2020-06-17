EPA reaches settlement with The Powder Shop for hazardous waste violations

The Environmental Protection Agency has settled with Cedar Rapids powder coating company The Powder Shop after they failed to perform hazardous waste procedures.

According to a news release from the EPA, The Powder Shop paid a civil penalty of $19,000 in addition to bringing the facility back to compliance.

The EPA conducted an inspection of the shop in May 2019, the release stated, to check for compliance with hazardous waste regulations. They found that The Powder Shop had failed to determine whether certain wastes were hazardous, which due to their toxicity and ignitability, they were determined to be hazardous.

The Powder Shop also didn’t comply with waste generation and handling requirements and didn’t implement emergency procedures, as well as not labeling used oil containers correctly. One such container was found leaking, the release stated.

“The kinds of waste produced by The Powder Shop may cause uncontrolled fires or may lead to injury or death if ingested or absorbed,” the release stated.

The Powder Shop could not be reached for comment.

