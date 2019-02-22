Poll: Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says residents want speed cameras, do you?

During this week's State of the City address, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart made comments regarding the speed cameras positioned along I-380.

“If 50 people talk to me about the cameras, 49 ask me to turn the cameras back on, and the one who doesn’t want them doesn’t live in Cedar Rapids,” he said during his address. “The cameras really do protect our citizens and our visitors.”

Hart told people that the cameras would be turned back on soon, but that people would receive ample notice, and likely see a 30-day grace period in which only warnings would be issued.

So, with the cameras impending return, what do you think? Answer the survey below on whether or not you support the return of cameras.