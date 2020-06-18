News

Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City investigating three shootings

Cedar Rapids shooting occurs about a mile from fatal shooting earlier Thursday

Police tape crime scene. (Dreamstime/TNS)
The Gazette

An 18-year-old man was shot in the lower back Thursday evening in Cedar Rapids, and gunshots were reported in Iowa City, though no one was injured there.

Cedar Rapids police were called to 5750 C Ave. NE around 6:40 p.m.. The 18-year-old and another person were riding scooters on the sidewalk when people driving by in a car shot at them, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting comes on the heels of a fatal shooting earlier in the day about a mile away in the 1000 block of Regent Street NE. Callers reported a fight followed by gunshots at a party in which a 20-year-old man was killed. His identity has not been released.

It also came about 90 minutes after a shots fired call at 5:15 p.m. at G Ave and Ellis Boulevard NW. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Meanwhile, Iowa City police are investigating shots-fired in the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive around 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police they heard two shots and saw two people running south while a black, box-shaped vehicle headed north.

Police found the two people seen running a few minutes later. Both were uninjured.

