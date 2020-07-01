News

Police arrest protesters at Iowa Capitol after confrontation

Pepper spray used to disperse crowd gathered to urge restoration of felons' voting rights

The Iowa Capitol dome is illuminated by the sunset Feb. 16, 2017, in Des Moines. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Iowa Capitol dome is illuminated by the sunset Feb. 16, 2017, in Des Moines. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Associated Press

DES MOINES — A protest to persuade Gov. Kim Reynolds to restore voting rights to felons turned violent Wednesday during a confrontation between law enforcement officers and some protesters.

The confrontation escalated when police tried to take activists who had been arrested inside the Capitol outside to be taken away.

KCCI reports video showed Iowa State Patrol troopers taking some protesters to the ground while others tried to pull authorities off them. Des Moines police responded and more arrests were made.

Police also used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, KCCI reported.

Police said protesters started the confrontation, but protesters said law enforcement mishandled the situation.

Drake law professor Sally Frank said police made the arrests in the “worst way possible” by “grabbing” protesters in the middle of the protest, rather than trying to talk to them.

“When detectives tried to take prisoners out of the Statehouse, the crowd followed them outside and, at the one point, swarmed them and attacked the officers,” Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said. “It’s probably one of the most violent attacks I’ve seen on police in a long time. They were tackled to the ground. They were ripped off people they were trying to arrest.”

It was not immediately clear how many people were arrested or if there were any injuries.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

ISEA calls Iowa Department of Education reopening school guidance 'irresponsible'

Man accused of abusing 13-year-old girl in southeast Cedar Rapids

Court overturns conviction for Cedar Rapids man accused of fatally shooting one man, seriously injuring another

MidAmerican offers added rebates on utility bills

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

School reopening plans: Iowa City to require masks while Cedar Rapids, Linn-Mar, College Community, Marion decisions coming soon

University of Iowa faculty, instructors share fall fears with students

Did protests cause the spike in local COVID-19 cases? Here's what experts say

Woman shot in NE Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning

Iowa's historic police reform law takes effect

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.