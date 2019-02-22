Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks Sen. Bernie Sanders' entry into the 2020 race, and Sen. Jeff Danielson stepping down

This week On Iowa Politics talks about Sen. Bernie Sanders entering the 2020 race, Black Hawk County Sen. Jeff Danielson stepping down, and updates on Rep. Steve King.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

The show features James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts, Bret Hayworth, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, and Thomas Nelson.

The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of 8 Seconds Band