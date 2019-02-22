Government

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks Sen. Bernie Sanders' entry into the 2020 race, and Sen. Jeff Danielson stepping down

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference on Yemen resolution on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference on Yemen resolution on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
The Gazette

This week On Iowa Politics talks about Sen. Bernie Sanders entering the 2020 race, Black Hawk County Sen. Jeff Danielson stepping down, and updates on Rep. Steve King.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

The show features James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts, Bret Hayworth, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, and Thomas Nelson.

The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of 8 Seconds Band

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Jeff Danielson announces new job after resigning from two

Poll: Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says residents want speed cameras, do you?

In Iowa City stop, Hawaii presidential hopeful pitches legal marijuana, Medicare for all

Iowa sports betting bills advance

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace girls-and-engineering event attracts 100 area students

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

Unregulated providers fill in to meet Iowa's child care needs. Should we be worried?

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

Nexus Entertainment Arts seeks next space for the Hive

Trending