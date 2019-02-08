Government

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks State of the Union and is an overhaul coming for the Iowa judicial nomination process?

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young
The Gazette

This week On Iowa Politics talks reacts to President Donald Trump's State of the Union, and discusses whether Iowans will see an overhaul to the nominating process for Iowa's judges.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

The show features  Erin Murphy, Bret Hayworth, Todd Dorman, and Thomas Nelson.

The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Kelly Pardekooper.

The Gazette

