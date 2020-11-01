Photos: Trunk or Treat by Bridge Under A Bridge

Community members gathered for pizza and trick-or-treating during a “Trunk or Treat” event under Interstate 380 along Eighth Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, October 31, 2020. The event was hosted by Bridge Under A Bridge, a new nonprofit founded by Bridgette Williams-Robinson who has been serving meals in the parking lot to those in need under Interstate 380 six days a week since Tuesday Aug. 11, the day after the derecho storm hit Cedar Rapids.