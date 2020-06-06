PHOTOS: Thousands protest in Cedar Rapids to speak out against racial injustice

People gathered for a protest beginning in Greene Square in Cedar Rapids on Saturday night, June 6. Nearly 2000 were expected to attend the event, which began at Greene Square before a march through downtown Cedar Rapids, to protest racism, police brutality, and the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

/ 33

 

