The Year in Photos 2020: Scenic Iowa

The Year in Photos 2020: Scenic Iowa

Gazette photojournalists traveled the state — or sometimes ventured no further than their own backyards — chasing beauty, light and a breath of fresh air in a challenging year.

/ 35

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State Patrol: Nearly 100 wrecks during winter storm

The Year in Photos 2020: Iowa Derecho

Advocates for Social Justice made sure demands were heard in 2020

Health care worker whose grandmother died from COVID frustrated by Iowans who won't wear masks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

National group honors Foundation 2's mobile crisis unit

Winter storm disrupts travel across Eastern Iowa

COVID-19 vaccination begins at nursing homes across the state

Thousands enrolled in experimental winter terms across Iowa universities

Man accused of breaking into southwest Cedar Rapids apartment, assaulting resident

Trending