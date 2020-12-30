The Year in Photos 2020: Scenic Iowa

X Close
The sun sets behind a tree standing despite having lost a few branches in the Aug. 10 derecho at Cleveland Park in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. I look out my window daily to a number of trees like this one, some in worse shape, some in better. It’s a constant reminder that things aren’t back to normal over three months after the derecho in Cedar Rapids. Things do feel better for most of us — I don’t have a pile of debris in front of my house anymore, neither do my neighbors. But, even contrasted by such a beautiful sunset, the trees stand to remind us that things are indeed different. Cedar Rapids is forever changed. For me, personally, it’s a bit comforting (or maybe just validating) to have that reminder. We did go through a lot as a community. The regrowth of our tree canopy will be a generations-long venture. It may not be so easy to see, but we will get too watch our community grow and continue to recover post-derecho and eventually, post-pandemic. My measure for those may not be as simple as a glance out the window, but I look forward to finding out what it may be. As things have been tumultuous, to say the least, this is something I’ve looked toward to keep me going. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)