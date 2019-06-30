Photos of the 2019 Freedom Fest parade

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa City man beat black man with pipe while yelling racial slurs, police say
- CJ Fredrick may soon become high-level player for Iowa men's basketball
- Iowa City man arrested after drug deal gone bad
- Marion Fire Department responds to a fire at Villa’s Patio Mexican restaurant
- History Happenings: Green Square in heart of Cedar Rapids is a survivor, looking to its 175th year
- More than a translator: Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Kai-Wei Teng has mentor, friend in "Jay"