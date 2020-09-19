Photos: Local leaders speak at a vigil for Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Cedar Rapids

Photos: Local leaders speak at a vigil for Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Cedar Rapids

Dozens of community members attended the socially distanced vigil held behind the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

/ 16

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa sees 837 new positive coronavirus cases

Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick

Not sure which ballot request form to complete? Just pick one without pre-filled voter ID or driver's license number

Absentee ballot FAQ: What you need to know about voting by mail in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Derecho, pandemic, economy, protests: 2020 carries heavy mental health toll

Iowa City medical marijuana dispensary confirmed

Supreme Court opening will upend election

2 teens face charges in slaying of Malik Sheets

Gov. Reynolds extends bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

Trending