Photos: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Marion

Photos: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Marion

The presidential hopeful held a town hall event at Uptown Snug where she gave a speech, took questions from the audience and posed for photos with attendees

/ 10

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Elizabeth Warren-Bernie Sanders dust-up gets 'who cares?' from Iowa Democrats

Student seclusion reports kept secret by Cedar Rapids, Iowa City school districts

School districts reverse course, won't provide student seclusion data

UI alum Garth Greenwell explores the mysteries of love and pleasure in new novel 'Cleanness'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Caucus cold weather is hot for Sanders, but not Biden

Meet the UI Writers' Workshop grad whose novel is about to take over the world

Jill Biden tries to close the deal for her husband, one tiny Iowa town at a time

A malpractice cap can help maternity care access

Will Marion's Uptown Plaza get an ice rink? $155,000 state grant will go toward Uptown, City Square Park

Trending