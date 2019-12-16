Photos: Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer in Iowa City

X Close
Waskonas Wabaunasee of Toledo, Iowa, looks up at Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer after speaking to him and getting a photo with him during a campaign event at Merge in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Wabaunasee saw on the morning news that Steyer would be in town and got her her car almost immediately to make it to the event on time. “It helps to know that someone else out there cares about the same things I do,” she said, speaking about Steyer’s political views. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)