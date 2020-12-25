Photos: Christmas morning mass at St. Ludmila Catholic Church

Photos: Christmas morning mass at St. Ludmila Catholic Church

St. Ludmila celebrated Christmas with a socially distanced mass for a limited number of parishioners and offered drive-up communion for those who watched the service by live-stream from home.

/ 25

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids police deliver Christmas spirit to Heritage Care

Metro High begins offering English Language Learner classes

'The safety net has a big hole in it:' Iowa food pantries work to stave off high levels of hunger

Cedar Rapids center helps caregivers in tough times

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Trump pardons include two from 2012 Iowa caucuses scandal

New restaurant, Brick & Iron, opens in Coralville

Hot cocoa bomb craze keeps these Marion Moms Droppin' Bombs

The joy of Christmas 1945: A holiday memory

Use your slow-cooker to have chicken ready for supper with little work

Trending