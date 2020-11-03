PHOTOS: Candidates make their final push on Election Day

PHOTOS: Candidates make their final push on Election Day

Abby Finkenauer and Ashley Hinson, facing each other for the 1st District seat, made final stops in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday as polls opened.

/ 18

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State football notes: Matt Campbell 'really proud of our kids' for voting

'Definitely a record breaker': Iowa Secretary of State talks election turnout, absentee votes

Iowa City architect takes plea deal for secretly videotaping employee pumping breast milk

Iowa's hospitals to receive CARES funding to managed 'increased needs' due to COVID-19 spike

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Lines form at polling places with steady turnout

Marion Planning and Zoning member resigns after dressing up as border agent arresting immigrant

Presidential Election Results 2020

Iowa Senate and House Election Results 2020

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Election Results 2020

Trending